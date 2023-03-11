U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the February 13th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

USEG opened at $2.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

