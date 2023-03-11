Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Articles

