Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

UBER stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

