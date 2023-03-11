UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €205.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($218.09) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($207.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($219.15) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €190.00 ($202.13) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

DB1 stock opened at €168.35 ($179.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €166.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

