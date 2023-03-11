Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $636.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $548.00 to $636.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.20. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 24.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

