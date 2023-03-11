Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $521.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $537.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.20.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

