UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

UniCredit Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

About UniCredit

(Get Rating)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.