Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 398,891 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $284,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.45.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

