Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $129.25 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.37 billion and $129.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.74 or 0.00027862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00355854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017757 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.62504776 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 622 active market(s) with $105,203,408.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

