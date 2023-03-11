Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,165. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

