Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 13th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Sidoti lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.18 million, a PE ratio of 318.77 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 165,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

