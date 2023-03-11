Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Robert F. Mccadden Acquires 1,000 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of UHT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,022,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

