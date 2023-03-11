Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Director Robert F. Mccadden Acquires 1,000 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Mccadden acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $435,293.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of UHT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.