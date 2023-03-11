UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $3.44 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00016978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.28 billion and $1.12 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00334699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009958 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.42906859 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,154,514.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.