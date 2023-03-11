Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.71

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $6.95. Urban One shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 14,815 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $322.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urban One by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban One by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Urban One by 553.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

