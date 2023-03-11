USD Coin (USDC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.80 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion and approximately $26.80 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00004661 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 40,856,433,721 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

