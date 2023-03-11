Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $222.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $232.00 to $222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.3 %

MTN opened at $221.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $273.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.