Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.