Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.