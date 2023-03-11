Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.5% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $193.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.26.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

