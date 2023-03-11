Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.27. Vaso shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 7,100 shares trading hands.
Vaso Stock Down 9.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
Vaso Company Profile
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
