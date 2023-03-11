Venus USDC Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $102.28 million and $241.24 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00436051 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,040.81 or 0.29474198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02109574 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $150,719,512.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars.

