Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.77 million.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 21.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.