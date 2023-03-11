Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $199.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

