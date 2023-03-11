Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $196.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

