Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

