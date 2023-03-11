Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $22.02 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

