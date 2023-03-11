Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $416.23 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.02 and its 200-day moving average is $495.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.