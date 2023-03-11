Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

DUK opened at $92.83 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

