Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Down 3.5 %

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

