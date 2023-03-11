Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

