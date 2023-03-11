Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

