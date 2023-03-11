Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABB by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ABB. BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Trading Down 2.3 %

ABB Company Profile

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.