Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0026

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Verge has a total market cap of $42.57 million and approximately $681,733.24 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,161.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00336215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00682041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00544896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,779,138 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.