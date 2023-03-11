Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

