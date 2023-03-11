Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,388 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 695.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,022. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

