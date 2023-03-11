Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $663,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

K stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.89. 1,824,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,416. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $43,111,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

