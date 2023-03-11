Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,045. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56.

