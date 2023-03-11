Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,153,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 626,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,806,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.68. 8,360,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,818. The company has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.