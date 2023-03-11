Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.