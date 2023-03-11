Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,499 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.43. 13,123,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,427,102. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

