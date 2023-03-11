Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.71. 10,282,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.