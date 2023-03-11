Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $582,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,641,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,443. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

