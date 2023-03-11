Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 897,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 635,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 360,797 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.