Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.77 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $36,590.39 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,548.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00354107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.00665560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00085267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00552280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,286,060 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

