Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.64 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $22,372.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00340965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00692469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00548288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009982 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,290,860 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

