Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Jeffery Westphal Sells 62,857 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,171,025.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,853,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,946,964.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

