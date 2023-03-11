Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Lowered by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.24. 1,459,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

