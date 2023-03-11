Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Purchases 37,100 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang bought 37,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 356,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang acquired 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang acquired 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang acquired 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55.

RBOT stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $282.15 million, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

