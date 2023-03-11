VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CID opened at $30.74 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

