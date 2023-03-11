VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,713,000.

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

